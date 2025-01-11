New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Irrespective of the domain in which a war takes place, victory or defeat will be decided on land only, and the Russia-Ukraine war has again proved it, an army commander said on Saturday.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt Gen M K Katiyar, in his address at an investiture ceremony here, without naming any country, also said, "Because our disputes, along northern and western borders, are related to land, therefore for us it becomes even more necessary to win on land".

"This is a challenging time for our army. Two major wars are currently underway in the world and going on for a long time. Many countries are directly or indirectly linked to these wars," he said.

Despite efforts by world bodies such as the UN, these wars are neither ending nor getting limited. Today's situation encourages those countries who want to settle disputes through the use of force or fighting, the top army officer said.

"We have to stay fully vigilant at both our northern and western borders. Besides, it is necessary that there are no shortcomings in our preparations for any war. Good training, good weapons, and technology infusion are very necessary," he said.

During the investiture ceremony of the Western Command held at the Cariappa Parade Ground at Delhi Cantonment, an impressive parade of marching contingents and weapon platforms was also held.

"This (parade) clearly shows that our army is fully ready for a battle. When you will march on the Kartavya Path on January 26, the faith of our countrymen in our army and in the ability of the armed forces to defend the country will also get augmented," the GOC-in-C of the Western Command said.

He also emphasised that technology is changing the nature of warfare, and today this change is happening at a "very fast rate", and it is imperative that "we also change our mindset".

"We should learn from previous wars and prepare for future wars. We should be prepared for future wars. The change in the nature of warfare has also changed the scope of warfare. The area of operation is expanding. Future wars will not be limited to battlefields. Its impact will be beyond the battlefield," he said.

Domains of war have also grown, and besides, sea, land, air, and space, wars will take place in cyber, electronic and network domains too, the army commander said.

"But, wherever the war takes place, in air or on seas, victory or defeat will be decided on land only. This thing the Russia-Ukraine war has again proved. Through victory earned on land, we will be able to reach our goal. And, because our disputes, along northern and western borders, are related to land, therefore for us it becomes even more necessary to win on land," he said.

The army commander exhorted the men and women in uniform and said to win on land, "The role of the army, your role will always be decisive".

The responsibility of winning is in your hands. And, besides a win, a decisive win there is no other option. Because there are no runners-up in a war, he underlined.

Before the parade, the top officer also reviewed the lineup of contingents and weapon platforms.

During the ceremony, he awarded several army personnel or their next of kin for the selfless service rendered to the nation while displaying extraordinary bravery.

In his address, he also said new-generation equipment is getting inducted in all wings of the army, and many of these are also seen here in the parade. "And, it gives us assurance that our army is moving fast in the direction of modernisation."

"We have to achieve expertise in their usage, these equipment and modern technology are a force multiplier which will enhance manifold our combat capabilities and we can fight in a better manner," he added.

"We also have to see how we can change the method of fighting a war, and bring a change in our TTPs (tactics, techniques, and procedures), and revise them," the top officer said.

He emphasised that whether it is external or internal, "Our army has always played an important role in ensuring the security of the country".

The officer stressed that the Indian Army's strength also lies in its unity and secular ethos as people from different backgrounds, cultures and religions together serve the country as one force with a spirit of 'nation first'.

