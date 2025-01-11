Raipur, January 11: Two persons were killed after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed on them in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Saturday evening, police said. According to officials, several others were injured and had to be admitted to the hospital. Chhattisgarh: 10 Workers Injured in Centring Frame Crash at Under-Construction Building on VIP Road in Raipur.

Parts of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Raipur

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh | Raipur SP Lal Umed Singh says, "An under-construction building, in which casting work was going on on the eighth floor, collapsed. During this, the entire shuttering material fell. 9 people have been injured in this, out of which one has suffered minor… https://t.co/r2Ry3vpjjq pic.twitter.com/Rk8SNGvRxq — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

"Parts of an under-construction building have collapsed. Two people died in the incident. Several others have sustained injuries in the incident and have been admitted to the hospital," said ASP Lakhan Patel. "Work is underway to remove the debris...We are further looking into the incident," added the ASP. Earlier, the Silo structure of a smelting plant at Sargaon in Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh collapsed on Thursday, leaving many people injured.

