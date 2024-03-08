Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, on Friday, Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar praised ISRO for its culture of gender diversity and inclusivity in the decision-making process, describing it as a befitting example for other organisations.

Stating that India's rocket women are leading us to the sky and beyond, the VP said, "They have broken ceilings for themselves, and for our progress to go beyond benchmarks set earlier," as per a press release from the Vice President's Secretariat.

Dhankar made these remarks while interacting with the scientific community at ISRO's UR Rao Satellite Center (URSC).

On this occasion, he also celebrated Women's Day with the ISRO scientists and emphatically said, "A woman is always in a leadership role right from birth."

Commending the "indomitable spirit and contribution" of India's women scientists, the VP said that ISRO has exemplified the theme of International Women's Day 2024 - "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress."

"It is worth noting that presently there are about 20 per cent women in scientific and technical areas in ISRO and more than 500 women employees are in leadership roles at different levels in managerial and administrative domains, including leading a Centre," as per the release.

Describing it as an honour to be at "the heart of India's space exploration prowess" in Benglauru, Dhankhar congratulated the ISRO family for their incredible talent and commitment for globally defining India's innovation and technological quantum jump.

"Lauding numerous achievements of ISRO, including Chandrayan-3 and launching of several foreign satellites, VP underlined that ISRO has showcased our scientific prowess and technological expertise on the world stage, while enhancing the quality of life for millions of our fellow citizens," the release stated.

Observing that ISRO's success has ignited the fascination of the masses and brought space technology to every household, VP praised ISRO's support in disaster management, early warning and government programs such as PM Fasal Bima Yojana and PM Awas Yojana.

Emphasizing that space exploration and leveraging technology will play a pivotal role in realisation of Viksit Bharat@2047, VP lauded ISRO for emerging as a key player and a contributor in enhancing India's global diplomacy and soft power.

"I have no doubt that Bharat at 2047 will be not just a developed nation but a global space power," he added.

Thawar Chand Gehlot, the Governor of Karnataka, Shri Sreedhara Panicker Somnath, Chairman, ISRO, M Sankaran, Director, UR Rao Satellite Centre, Sandhya Venugopal, Additional Secretary, Dept of Space and ISRO scientists from Bengaluru and other centers (through video conferencing) attended the event. (ANI)

