Kendrapara, March 8: A 34-year-old man was killed by a crocodile in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Friday, officials said. The incident happened around 8.30 am in Dakhinabheda village on the outskirts of the Bhitarkanika National Park when Nimai Mallick was fetching water from the river with a bucket to irrigate his field, they said.

The crocodile dragged him into the river and killed him. A few hours later, his half-eaten body was fished out from the river by forest guards and fire services personnel, they added. Crocodile Attack in Odisha Video: Croc Drags Woman Into River, Eats Her in Jajpur; Disturbing Clip Emerges.

Nimai is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son, said a forest official. This was the seventh such death in the area in as many months, he said.

