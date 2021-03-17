New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Italy on Wednesday signed the Framework Agreement of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

The European country signed the ISA framework agreement after amendments to the agreement entered into force on January 8, 2021, opening its membership to all member states of the UN.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Italian Ambassador to India Vincenzo De Luca and welcomed Italy's accession to International Solar Alliance. They also discussed Italy's G20 presidency and Vaccine Maitri.

"The Italian Republic signed the Framework Agreement of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) today after the amendments to the Framework Agreement of the ISA entered into force on 8 January 2021, opening its Membership to all Member States of the UN," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted.

The framework agreement was signed by Italian Ambassador to India Vincenzo De Luca, he said.

The signed copies of the agreement were received by additional secretary (ER) as the representative of MEA which is the depositary of ISA Framework Agreement.

The International Solar Alliance was launched jointly by the Indian Prime Minister and the French President during the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP21, in Paris.

It aims to contribute to the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement through rapid and massive deployment of solar energy.

