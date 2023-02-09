New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Tourism, on Thursday posted a profit of Rs 60.73 crore in the third quarter of FY23.

ITDC announced the results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022.

The turnover during October-December 2022 stood at Rs 123.13 crore, which was the highest in FY23 so far, and the cumulative turnover for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 was Rs 318.50 crore, according to a company statement.

The profit before tax was Rs 60.73 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2022.

