New Delhi, January 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary and said that it is a collective endeavour to further popularise the noble ideals of the father of the nation.

"Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals. Today, on Martyrs' Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered," tweeted Modi.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day and said that 'Bapu' instilled the spirit of Swadeshi, Swabhasha and Swaraj in the heart of every Indian. Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to The Father of The Nation on His 74th Punyatithi.

"Mahatma Gandhi instilled the spirit of Swadeshi, Swabhasha and Swaraj in the heart of every Indian. His thoughts and ideals will always inspire every Indian to serve the nation. Today, on the death anniversary of revered Bapu, I pay tribute to him," Shah tweeted.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house. According to the directions of the central government, two minutes of silence is observed in all states and Union Territories on January 30.

