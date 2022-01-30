Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary. While remembering the father of the nation, PM Narendra Modi said that it is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals. PM Modi tweeted, "Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals. Today, on Martyrs’ Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered."

Check Tweet:

Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals. Today, on Martyrs’ Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2022

