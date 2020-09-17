New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday held a protest in the national capital on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, demanding employment for youths.

"The wrong policies of the central government made the youth of the country unemployed," the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said in a statement.

It alleged that unemployment in the country is continuously increasing, that is why the Indian Youth Congress celebrated the prime minister's birthday as "national unemployment day".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power by promising to provide employment to 2 crore youths every year, but instead of employing youths, demonetisation, GST and lockdown have taken away 12 crore jobs," IYC president Srinivas B V alleged in the statement.

