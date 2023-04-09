Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Tribal Affairs Department on Sunday flagged off a fleet of 100 trucks for transportation of livestock and families of the migratory tribal population from various districts to the highland pastures.

The department initiated a special project for a transhumant support system including transit accommodations and transport facilities for the migratory population after the announcement made by Jammu and Kashmir's Manoj Sinha, said an official release from the Department of Information and Public Relation JK.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: CM Basavraj Bommai To Contest From Shiggaon Constituency.

These trucks have been procured by the Tribal Affairs Department through J-K Road Transport Corporation.

The J-K Government had earlier announced the provision of transport/freight services for the migratory tribal population during the annual migration to highland pastures.

Also Read | Odisha: Elephant Dies After Being Hit by Mahima Gosain Express Train in Angul.

There was persistent demand from the migratory tribal community that they face a lot of hardships during migration due to traffic jams and other hindrances and to make their journey smoother they should be provided with some transportation mode, the release stated.

It was observed that occasionally due to harsh weather conditions, there was the loss of livestock and other damages causing a lot of inconvenience to the affected families.

The government took the decision to help the migratory tribals and to minimise frequent traffic jamming on Srinagar -Jammu Highway and the Mughal Road, to reads.

According to official figures, more than 16,000 migratory tribal families benefitted during the last year after spending summer months in Kashmir pastures and being brought back in trucks to their destination in various districts of the Jammu division, the release stated.

The transportation system put in place by the Tribal Affairs Department has reduced the travel time from 20-30 days on foot to 1-2 days while it has also helped in smooth traffic management.

These trucks have been deployed both on National Highway-44 and Mughal Road and more trucks are being inducted this year by the department to ensure coverage of 100 per cent families, the release stated.

Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary of, the Tribal Affairs Department informed that L-G Manoj Sinha has committed to providing transportation support/transit facilities to the migratory tribal population.

"Directions were also issued by the Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta to ensure saturation in transport facilities and to cover 100 per cent migratory population on National Highway and Mughal Road," he said.

Further, he said that required funds are also being released in favour of J-K Road Transport Corporation for the procurement of trucks to provide transportation facilities to the migratory tribal families.

"The Finance Department has advised the Tribal Affairs Department to avail the services of the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) for the movement of the transhumant tribal population till a formal policy in this regard is framed by the Government," he said.

The deployed trucks shall ply along the National Highway from Kathua, Samba, and Jammu Udhampur to various destinations in Kashmir and on the Mughal road axis from Rajouri and Poonch to various destinations in Kashmir, the release reads.

The services are being provided on National Highway and Mughal Road from the concerned districts.

These trucks were flagged off from Jammu by Director Tribal Affairs, Musheer Ahmad in presence of Managing Director JKRTC, Rakesh Kumar Srangal.

Deputy Director Tribal Affairs Jammu Dr Abdul Khabir, officials of the Tribal Affairs Department and other prominent persons were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)