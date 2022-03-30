Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 30 (ANI): Two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front (LeT/TRF) have been killed in an encounter that began in the Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

Both the terrorists were involved in several recent terror crimes including civilian killings, said Inspector General of Police Kashmir.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered, added the police.

Further details shall follow. (ANI)

