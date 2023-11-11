Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 11 (ANI): Three tourists from Bangladesh were killed in the massive fire that broke out on Saturday morning engulfing five houseboats in Srinagar's Dal Lake.

The blaze broke out in the houseboats along Ghat no 9 in the Dal Lake area.

As per officials, the flames quickly spread and engulfed five houseboats namely Safeena, Sabreena, Young Gulshan, Lala Rukh and Khar Palace.

A total of three tourists from Bangladesh namely Anindaya Kowshal, Das Gupta and Mohammad Moinud, who were staying in houseboat Safeena lost their lives in the devastating fire, they added.

Moreover, seven residential huts and neighbouring houses in the vicinity were also gutted in the ensuing blaze.

Pertinently, eight people staying in these houseboats were rescued and evacuated to safety through timely and valiant action by joint efforts of Srinagar Police, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and civilians.

In this regard, a fire incident report has been lodged at RM Bagh police station and an investigation was initiated. (ANI)

