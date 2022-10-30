Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday distributed government job appointment letters to 3,000 youths of Jammu and Kashmir as part of 'Rozgar Mela'.

Taking to Twitter, LG Sinha wrote, "Grateful to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji for addressing Jammu Kashmir Rozgar Mela & blessing 3,000 youths who have received appointment letters. Under the guidance of Hon'ble PM, J&K's youth is scripting new history in different sectors and contributing to the national progress."

"Good Governance is a commitment to serve people & work for prosperity and welfare of poorest of the poor", LG Sinha said.

"I am confident the new appointees will play the vital role of reinforcing our values in public service and serve the people with honesty, absolute integrity and truthfulness", he said.

On the sidelines of the Rozgar Mela event today the Lt Governor said in 'Azadi ka Amrit Kaal Khand', our youth power will work with full dedication for the bright future of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today youth of J&K UT are working in different sectors with the single-minded pursuit of excellence through determination and hard work. Such commitment is the foundation of a vibrant society, which keeps the wheel of peace, progress and prosperity moving," the Lt Governor observed.

The exams that were cancelled will be held soon and the process of handing over 700 appointment letters in different government departments will also be completed in the coming days, the Lt Governor further said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the Jammu & Kashmir Rozgar Mela via video message today.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister marked today as an important day for the bright youth of Jammu & Kashmir. He congratulated all 3,000 youths that received appointment letters to work in the government in 20 different places in Jammu & Kashmir. He informed that these youths will get opportunities to serve in various departments like PWD, Health Department, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Animal Husbandry, Jal Shakti, and Education-Culture.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that preparations are in full swing to hand out more than 700 appointment letters in other departments in the coming days.

Throwing light on the significance of this decade of the 21st century in the history of Jammu & Kashmir, the Prime Minister said, "Now is the time to leave the old challenges behind, and take full advantage of the new possibilities. I am happy that the youth of Jammu & Kashmir are coming forward in large numbers for the development of their region and the people."

Modi underlined that it is our youth who will write a new story of development in Jammu & Kashmir thereby making the organisation of Rozgar Mela in the Union Territory, very special.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Aftab Malik, DDC Chairperson Srinagar; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, HODs, other senior officers and youth were present on the occasion. (ANI)

