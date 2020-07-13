Srinagar, Jul 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 314 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the union territory's tally to 10,827, while eight more fatalities pushed the toll to 187, officials said.

"Eight people, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," they said.

This has taken the death toll due to coronavirus in the union territory to 187. Of these, 170 were from Kashmir and 17 were from the Jammu region.

As many as 314 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory during the past 24 hours.

While 225 of these cases were from the valley, 89 were from Jammu.

There are 4,545 active cases in the union territory, while 6,095 patients have recovered from the infection.

The cases detected on Monday include 56 people who had returned to the union territory recently.

At 101, Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest number of fresh cases, followed by 30 in Kupwara district in the north, the officials said.

With Monday's fresh cases, the total number of infected people in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 10,827.

"Of these, 8,495 are in Kashmir, while 2,332 are in the Jammu region," the officials said.

