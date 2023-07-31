Srinagar, Jul 31 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration is working to find ways to transform the lives of the pastoral community in the Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday.

He was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day workshop on pastoral challenges and the community's role in tackling the rangeland degradation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Recently, one of the secretaries has taken part in a meeting regarding this community which I saw as an opportunity, which is promoting sustainable pastoral livelihood, preservation of bio-diversity and tackling climate change that can help in improving the socio-economic status of J-K," Sinha said.

Shahid Chaudhary, CEO of Mission Youth, said the 2026 is being declared as the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists.

It is to take actions on making policies that will support these communities, he said.

Rashmi Singh, a core member of the South Asian Regional Support Group for International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists 2026, said the workshop aims to understand the lives of the pastoral community and find solutions to their problems.

"It is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the International Cultural Relations, Ministry of Culture. It has two major components - to understand the culture, problems and struggles of Gujjar, Bakarwal and Chopan communities and to find the solutions to their issues," Singh said.

Sheikh Ghulam Rasool, an environmentalist, said, "Pastoral community is under distress due to the occupation of the rangeland because of tourism-related activities, increase in population and haphazard construction."

