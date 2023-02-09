Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday sacked a prosecuting officer after he was allegedly caught carrying a contraband substance, saying he violated the service rules.

An order to this effect was issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Raj Kumar Goyal.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey: NDRF Team Rescues 6-Year-Old Girl From Debris in Gaziantep (Watch Video).

Waseem Ahmad Qureshi, the then assistant public prosecutor in the Court of Judicial Magistrate, Ukhral, while on his way to Rajouri on May 4, 2020 was found to be in possession of eight grams of a contraband substance by a police party. Subsequently, a case was registered against him and he was placed under arrest, as per the order.

The officer has acted in a manner unbecoming of a public servant and has also failed to maintain absolute integrity thus violating service rule of J-K government employees (conduct) rules, it said.

Also Read | Indian Citizenship Renounced by 2.25 Lakh People in 2022, Says Government Data.

An inquiry found him guilty and he was dismissed from service, Goyal said in the order.

“The report of the inquiry along with all other relevant details were placed before the competent authority for consideration and decision. The authority approved the report submitted by the Inquiry Officer and directed imposition of a penalty upon the delinquent officer Waseem Ahmed Qureshi, Prosecuting Officer, which is dismissal from service of the State which ordinarily disqualifies from future employment", the order read.

The official was also issued with showcause notice in connection with a penalty imposed on him, which he failed to respond resulting in dismissal from service as well as disqualification for future employment in government, it said.

"Therefore, in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir civil services (Classification, Control & Appeal) rules, 1956, Waseem Ahmed Qureshi, prosecuting officer, is dismissed from service, with immediate effect, which will also disqualify him from future employment,” Goyal said in the order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)