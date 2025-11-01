Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir), November 1 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, with the Chinar Corps warriors acting quickly to "prevent loss of life and property", the army said on Saturday, adding

"A massive fire erupted in Muqdam Mohalla, Kandi Village, Kupwara District," Chinar Corps said in a post on X on Saturday evening.

It went on to say that Chinar Warriors "acted quickly with precision to contain the blaze, averting potential tragedy and preventing loss of life & property."

"Timely medical assistance provided succour to the affected citizens," the post added. "Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to serve the Nation and its citizens".

Earlier in the day, Chinar Corps organised Swachhata drives across Kupwara, reaffirming its commitment to hygiene, sustainability and community well-being.

"From clearing waste to revitalising public spaces, the initiative embodied service beyond duty, promoting sustainability and community participation for a cleaner, healthier tomorrow," the army said. (ANI)

