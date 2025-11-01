New Delhi, November 1: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced a simplified Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for FASTag users to make toll transactions secure and transparent. After KYC, the development aims to reduce misuse and ensure each FASTag is correctly linked to the vehicle it belongs to for improving efficiency at toll plazas across the country.

The KYV process, which was first introduced last year, was meant to curb loopholes in the FASTag system after reports surfaced of truck drivers allegedly using car tags to evade higher toll charges. As per the new update, FASTags issued before the KYV policy will remain valid unless there are complaints or evidence of misuse. FASTag Annual Toll Pass: NHAI Issues Over 5 Lakh Permits in 4 Days, Collects INR 150 Crore Revenue.

What Is KYV Process and What Has Changed?

The KYV process requires FASTag users to upload their vehicle’s Registration Certificate (RC) and a photo to verify that the tag is correctly attached to the respective vehicle. The verification should be renewed every three years to prevent misuse. As per the updated guidelines from the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a subsidiary of NHAI, FASTag services will not be immediately suspended for non-compliance, and users will get adequate time to complete the KYV process. As per a report of The Indian Express, the circular also notes that KYV should align with the One Vehicle One Tag (OVOT) rule, which came into effect on October 31, 2024.

Previously, FASTag users were required to upload front and side images of their vehicles and the side photo was used to capture the vehicle’s axles. However, under the updated guidelines, this step has been simplified. Now, owners of cars, jeeps, and vans only need to submit a front photo that clearly displays the number plate and the FASTag fixed on the windshield. NHAI To Track Around 100 Toll Plazas With GIS-Based Software for Seamless Movement of Traffic at National Highways.

As per reports, users with multiple vehicles linked to one mobile number can now choose which vehicle they want to verify under the KYV process. The system will automatically retrieve RC details from the VAHAN database using the vehicle number, chassis number, or mobile number. If FASTag users face issues during verification, they can reach the National Highway helpline at 1033. NHAI clarified that issuing banks should assist customers in completing the KYV process if they encounter issues while uploading documents.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

