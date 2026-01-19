J-K: Visual from Kishtwar where an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists yesterday (Photo/ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir [India], January 19 (ANI): An army havildar was killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Monday.

Earlier today, at least eight jawans were injured in this encounter.

The encounter broke out in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar on Sunday after security forces launched an operation against the presence of terrorists in the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed that an operation is currently underway. Security forces have heightened security deployment as the anti-terror operation progresses.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

