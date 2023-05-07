Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 7 (ANI): Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Sunday issued an avalanche warning for Baramulla for the next 24 hours.

"Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur above 3000 metres above sea level over Baramulla district in the next 24 hours," read an official statement.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Will Retain Power in State, Says PM Narendra Modi in Shivamogga.

The people living in the area were advised to take precautions.

"People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders," it read.

Also Read | Bajrang Dal, VHP to Organise ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ Chanting Across India on May 9 Day Before Karnataka Assembly Elections.

Earlier on April 27, JKDMA issued an avalanche warning for the Ganderbal district was issued during the next 24 hours then. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)