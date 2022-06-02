Srinagar, Jun 2 (PTI) About a dozen activists of a political party on Thursday staged a protest at Lal Chowk here, demanding an end to the killings of innocent people, including that of minority community members, in the Kashmir valley.

Activists of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Awaz Party held the protest near Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk - the commercial hub of the city.

Carrying placards, the activists shouted slogans demanding an end to the killings of innocent people by the terrorists in the valley.

“We have come here to protest. When will Kashmiris get justice? Why are Kashmiris being killed since 1947? This should stop,” they said.

The protesters said the administration has “failed” to prevent these killings and to provide a secure atmosphere for the members of the minority community.

The protest comes on a day when terrorists shot dead a bank employee from Rajasthan inside the bank premises in Kulgam district. It is the eighth targeted killing in the valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

