Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): Awantipora police in Jammu and Kashmir conducted raids in the house of a terrorist associate in connection with a terror-related case, a release said.

Police Awantipora conducted raids in the house of a terrorist associate, Mohd Maqbool Wani, a resident of Ladhoo Batapora Pampore, in connection with the investigation of case FIR No.24/2025 of police Station Awantipora.

The raid was conducted based on his involvement in a terror-related case, in the presence of a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) from Awantipora, along with an executive magistrate.

It is pertinent to mention here that the said terrorist associate is under judicial custody presently lodged in the District Jail Pulwama.

The Awantipora police remain committed to maintaining peace and security in the police district. Besides is aimed at to take strict /lawfull action against the miscreants involved in unlawful activities. Such raids shall continue till terrorism is eradicated from the grassroots level to create a peaceful atmosphere in the police district of Awantipora, it added. (ANI)

