Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Police busted a terrorist hideout in the Gogaldara-Danwas forest.

The police on Thursday seized a grenade, a pistol, a magazine, nine rounds of ammunition and medical supplies.

Sharing an X post, Baramulla Police wrote, "On a specific input in the Gogaldara-Danwas forest, Baramulla Police busted a terrorist hideout. Recovered: 1 Pistol, 1 Mag, 9 rounds, 1 grenade & medical supplies. FIR registered at PS Tangmarg. Investigation underway."

Further details in the case are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Northern Command, reviewed the counter-terrorism grid in South Kashmir and was briefed on the prevailing security situation in the region.

In a post shared on X, the Northern Command of the Indian Army stated, "Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, reviewed the counter-terrorism grid in South Kashmir, where he was briefed on the security situation, operational readiness and ongoing operations."

"He complimented all ranks for their steadfastness and resilience, enabling the Indian Army's resolute commitment to ensuring peace and security in the region," the X post read.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Thursday foiled a major terror attack planned by Pak-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives Harwinder Rinda and terrorist Lakhbir Landa, a release said.

According to a press release, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that teams of the AGTF had received credible human intelligence about the consignment containing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) pushed from Pakistan.

"Acting swiftly, AGTF, in close coordination with Tarn Taran Police, launched a combing operation in the district and recovered an IED from the area of Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran, before it could reach Rinda and Landa's local associates for potential use in subversive activities," the DGP said. (ANI)

