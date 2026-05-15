India News | J-K: Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth School in Udhampur Records 100% Pass Rate in CBSE Class 12

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): Students of Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth School in Udhampur celebrated on Friday as the institution achieved a perfect 100 per cent pass percentage in the recently announced CBSE Class 12 board examinations.

Speaking to ANI, students credited the school's environment for their success.

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The school topper Priya Sharma said, "I am from Class 12 Humanities and have secured 98.6% in my Class 12 board exam. Brahmrishi Bawra is a school that gives you a new personality. It teaches you as to how to bring about changes in society by becoming a better person. Digitalisation has brought revolution as we can access anything with just a click. I did self-study, and it is very important and most."

Another student, Kavya, while speaking to ANI, said, "I scored 85% in Class 12 board exams. I want to convey that you do not have to study for 12-13 hours a day; studying for 2 hours with efficiency is enough. You also have to be consistent, you cannot just skip a day while studying... You should focus on your studies, but also do not forget to focus on extra-curricular activities like sports, and keep your mind relaxed... It will be enough if you study with efficiency and are consistent."

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Meanwhile, the dip in the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Class 12 pass percentage this year is a reflection of changes introduced in the assessment scheme, School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday after the Board declared results for the 2026 examinations.

The overall pass percentage stood at 85.20 per cent this year, down by 3.19 percentage points from last year's 88.39 per cent.

Of the 17,80,365 students who registered for the examination, 17,68,968 appeared, and 15,07,109 passed.

This year also saw CBSE adopt full-scale On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 answer-sheet evaluation, with 98,66,622 answer books assessed digitally in what the Board described as its biggest OSM exercise so far.

The Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 17 to April 10, while results were declared on May 13.

Girls once again outperformed boys in the examination. The pass percentage among girls stood at 88.86 per cent, compared to 82.13 per cent among boys -- a gap of 6.73 percentage points. Transgender candidates recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage.

Among regions, Trivandrum emerged as the top performer with a pass percentage of 95.62 per cent, followed by Chennai at 93.84 per cent and Bengaluru at 93.19 per cent. Vijayawada and Delhi West rounded out the top five with pass percentages of 92.77 per cent and 92.34 per cent, respectively.

The number of schools participating in the examination increased from 19,299 last year to 19,967 in 2026. Examination centres also rose from 7,330 to 7,573.

CBSE said the digital evaluation process reduced manual intervention and eliminated errors related to totalling, posting and uploading of marks. The Board added that the system enabled remote evaluation without physical transfer of answer sheets, improving secrecy, transparency and efficiency in line with reforms envisaged under the National Education Policy (NEP). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)