Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 29 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF), proudly commemorating its Diamond Jubilee and 61st Raising Day, highlighted significant operational achievements of Frontier Headquarters Jammu while underscoring its crucial role along both the International Border with Pakistan and the Line of Control in close coordination with the Indian Army, said the PRO BSF.

Upholding its motto "Jeevan Paryant Kartavya", BSF Jammu reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the border with utmost vigilance, contributing to a secure environment for the border population.

According to the release, BSF Jammu is manning approximately 200 km of the International Border (IB) with Pakistan and is also deployed along the Line of Control (LC) alongside the Indian Army. During 2025, BSF Jammu played a key role in Operation Sindoor, an Indian security operation, while simultaneously facing multiple challenges emanating from Pakistan, including cross-border firing, infiltration attempts, narcotics smuggling, and drone operations.

BSF Jammu effectively thwarted all such adversarial attempts, foiled nefarious designs, and contributed significantly to the success of Operation Sindoor.

Key successes under Operation Sindoor included foiling a major infiltration attempt from Pakistan's Dhandar village opposite Samba, neutralising seven terrorists, and the destruction of three launch pads Bhaironath, Mastpur, and Looni. BSF troops also engaged 118 Pakistani posts, comprising 72 Border Outposts and 46 Forward Defence Locations.

Across the year, BSF Jammu neutralised three Pakistani intruders and apprehended six others attempting to cross the border. Troops also seized 9.563 kg of narcotics, apprehended five drug peddlers, and recovered five drones or UAVs used for cross-border smuggling, said the release.

Based on BSF intelligence, security forces on September 19 recovered an AK-47 rifle, four magazines, 163 AK rounds, and 20 hand grenades from Mandhar Nallah in Poonch. On June 29, BSF troops apprehended LeT guide Mohd Arib Ahmed, a resident of Dadote Palani in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, at the Manjakote FDL in Rajouri.

During floods in the Jammu region, BSF rescuers saved 69 civilians, including 61 airlifted by BSF helicopter, and extended humanitarian support through 49 medical camps benefiting 7,680 locals and 15 veterinary camps treating 1,762 animals.

To strengthen community defence, the force trained 609 Village Defence Guard members. BSF also organised various welfare programmes for border residents, including 11 blood donation camps, 60 civic action initiatives, 15 skill development programmes, four pre-recruitment training sessions, four honeybee farming workshops, 13 Nasha Mukti programmes, three Bharat Darshan tours, 296 village coordination meetings, and a series of additional medical and veterinary camps.

In two separate humanitarian interventions, BSF facilitated the safe return of two Indian nationals who had unintentionally reached the border areas. Personnel also provided tents and essential relief material to a villager in Mandi, Rajouri.

Frontier Headquarters Jammu successfully hosted the first Jammu BSF Marathon on November 9, drawing participation from border residents, civilians from multiple states, foreign athletes, and BSF personnel, fostering fitness and national integration.

Reaffirming its commitment to border management excellence, BSF Jammu won the Maharana Pratap Trophy for Best Frontier (2024-2025) for the fourth consecutive year and the Ashwani Kumar Trophy for Best Frontier in Training and Sports (2024-2025) for the third year in a row.

BSF athletes also secured top positions in inter-frontier sports competitions, achieving first place in hockey, bodybuilding, volleyball, powerlifting, wrestling (freestyle), aquatics, cross country, wushu, judo, gymnastics, taekwondo, arm wrestling, handball, computer awareness and bomb disposal, while finishing runners-up in several other disciplines.

In 2025, personnel of BSF Jammu Frontier were honoured with two Vir Chakras, 12 gallantry medals, three Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padaks, two PPMDS, eight PMMS, three COAS commendation discs, one GOC-in-C Western Command commendation card, 1,111 DG commendation rolls, three DGP commendations, and 48 ADG commendation cards. (ANI)

