Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting convened a meeting on Monday here to chalk out strategies for the publicity of the upcoming 43-day Shri Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to start on June 30.

Top officials from the Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir administration and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board attended the meeting.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 10th Roza of Ramadan on April 12 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

During the meeting, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Apurva Chandra said that publicity activities will be planned by different media units of the Ministry in conjecture with the JK Administration throughout the period of the pilgrimage.

He added that Amarnath Ji Yatra activities will be projected throughout the country and there will be focus on the coverage of the tourism activities in the region as well. "There is a need to highlight the various achievements of the Centre and UT Administration with respect to developmental work done in J-K. We need to amplify such positive stories about the region throughout the country," He said. Chandra added that an expected six to eight lakh pilgrims are expected to cover the yatra this year.

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif Set To Be New Pakistan PM; Know About the Man Who Will Take Charge of Pak.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Kumar said that this year's AmarnathJi Yatra will be the record highest owing to better facilities and a seamless journey experience for yatris. "Amarnathji Yatra is a prime example of composite culture and fraternity which has been preserved since ages by the cordial working out of locals with yatris," he said. He added that the administration has taken every measure to provide better facilities and roadside amenities to make the journey convenient and every effort will be made to make this year's pilgrimage a successful one.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry Vikram Sahay instructed the media units to carry out wide publicity about the detailed procedures involved from registration to commencement and conclusion of the yatra. He added that there is an absolute need to highlight the positive environment of J-K which will clear all doubts about the pilgrimage. This he said will invite more and more people from all across the country to become a part of this journey.

CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Nitishwar Kumar shared an overview of the preparedness for the yatra. "We are expecting a two-fold increase in yatra this year and similarly we have also done two-fold preparations to make it successful," he said. He urged the media units to highlight the advisories for the yatris from time to time and added that Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags will be used this year to keep a track of the location of the pilgrims. He also emphasized that misconceptions about the journey being a difficult one also need to be thwarted.

The senior Information and Broadcasting officials assured the UT administration that appropriate steps will be taken to plan the publicity activities and there will be a buzz about the Yatra this year.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and senior officials of security and administration also participated in the meeting.

After the suspension for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 is set to commence on June 30 and will conclude on August 11.

Even in 2019, the yatra was suspended a few days before August 5, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, dividing the state into two union territories. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)