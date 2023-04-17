Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 17 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday held a meeting to review the on-ground implementation of various Water Supply Schemes being implemented under Jal Jeevan Mission in multiple districts through video conferencing.

Those who were present on this occasion included Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra; Secretary Jal Shakti, Deepika Sharma; Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Jammu, Hamesh Manchanda besides other concerned officers.

Works of different nature including Rapid Sand Filtration Plants, Over Head Water Tanks, laying of Pipeline network etc were inspected by the Chief Secretary. Works from districts of Budgam, Kulgam, Udhampur, Anantnag, Rajouri and Kathua were inspected virtually.

According to an official statement, besides taking the stock of the pace and progress of these works the Chief Secretary asked about material supply, financial status, and even operational training of staff intended to work at these plants.

Mehta stressed on completing all these water supply schemes by August 15 this year.

He advised them that the workforce may be increased for the timely completion of JJM works and that financial issues be flagged for timely completion. He called for awareness drives and other IEC activities about the Jal Jeevan Mission.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary spoke to Sarpanchs and received their feedback. The latter expressed satisfaction and confidence that on completion the schemes would help provide quality water supply to all.

The Sarpanchs were also asked about the status of overall developmental works carried out in their respective panchayats. Demands and grievances were noted and instructions were passed for immediate redressal for each of the raised demands/grievances.

"It was given out during this virtual interaction that out of 18,67,704 Households in J-K 11,05,414 had been provided the Functional Tap Connections. Moreover, works are in progress to provide tap connections to remaining 7,62,290 households," the statement said. (ANI)

