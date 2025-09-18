Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that he was saddened by the demise of senior Kashmiri political leader, academician and former Hurriyat chairman Professor Abdul Gani Bhat. The Chief Minister added that he would always remember him as a "very civil person" even though their "political ideologies were poles apart".

"I'm saddened to hear about the demise of senior Kashmiri political leader & academician Professor Abdul Gani Bhat Sb. Our political ideologies were poles apart, but I will always remember him as a very civil person," Abdullah said in a post on X.

"He had the courage to espouse the cause of dialogue when many believed violence was the only way forward and this resulted in him meeting the then PM Vajpayee ji & Deputy PM Advani ji. May Professor Bhat sb find place in Jannat. My condolences to his family & loved ones," he added.

Professor Abdul Gani Bhat passed away at his residence in Sopore in Baramulla district of North Kashmir on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 90 years old.

Prof Bhat had co-founded the Muslim United Front (MUF) in 1986 and contested the 1987 election. Later, he became the chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), a coalition of separatist groups formed in 1993. He was president of the Muslim Conference, Jammu and Kashmir (MCJK), a banned political faction by the government of India.

Political leaders, including the Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, also paid tribute to the deceased.

The PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti, also expressed sadness over the demise. She called him "a voice of moderation."

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Professor Abdul Gani Bhat sb. He was a voice of moderation amidst the tumultuous history of Kashmir, an esteemed scholar, teacher, and intellectual with a pragmatic approach to politics. A strong advocate for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, his influence was profound," Mufti stated in a post on X.

"On a personal note, he always showed me great affection, and I turned to him for solace during difficult times. Despite differing political views, he remained a close and respected friend of Mufti Saheb, and together, peace and reconciliation were the core of their political campaigns. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire," she added. (ANI)

