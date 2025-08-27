Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a veiled dig at the previous governments on Wednesday, highlighting the similarities between the 2014 and 2025 floods in the region.

In a post on X, Abdullah shared images from both floods, pointing out nearly identical damage at the same location.

Questioning the lack of progress, he asked what lessons were learned from the 2014 floods, what corrective measures were taken in the past 11 years, and what flood mitigation steps were implemented since October 2014.

Abdullah emphasised that the elected government would seek answers, describing the last 48 hours as a "shocking eye opener."

Earlier today, Omar Abdullah took stock of the situation near the fourth Tawi bridge, which was heavily damaged in the floods following incessant heavy rainfall.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, briefing him about the situation in the worst-hit areas of Jammu, particularly along the banks of the Tawi River, which suffered significant damage due to recent events.

Abdullah expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's assurance of continued assistance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In X post, "Spoke to Hon PM @narendramodi Sb a short while ago. I briefed him about the situation in J&K from the worst hit areas as I toured the parts of Jammu, along the banks of the Tawi, that saw a lot of damage yesterday. I'm grateful for his assurance of continued assistance to the people of J&K."

On Tuesday, a landslide occurred near the Vaishno Devi shrine, where 30 people lost their lives. (ANI)

