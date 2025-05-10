Jammu, May 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday night chaired a meeting to review relief efforts and preparedness in border districts following intense cross-border shelling.

The meeting was attended by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Minister Satish Sharma, divisional commissioners from Jammu and Kashmir, deputy commissioners of affected districts, and the Principal Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, a spokesperson said.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tensions: From Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat, Pak’s Fresh Drone Attack Targets 26 Locations; Family Injured in Punjab.

Abdullah was briefed on evacuation efforts, relief camp arrangements, and security measures. Officials informed him that food, medicines, shelter, and even recreational activities for children are being provided in camps, the spokesperson said.

Nodal officers have been deployed to coordinate facilities, and control rooms are operational in affected areas.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: We Should Remain Hopeful Situation Doesn't Escalate, Says MEA Official.

Deputy commissioners reported on ground assessments, identification of vulnerable villages, and dissemination of public alerts through video and audio messaging.

Abdullah stressed the need for effective grassroots communication to ensure that timely information reaches the public.

He directed that solar lights in border villages be turned off during blackouts for security and asked for prompt use of contingency funds to meet urgent needs.

He also reviewed the availability of ambulances, medical staff, and emergency infrastructure with the Principal of GMC hospital in Jammu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)