Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday unveiled the official jersey for the upcoming Kashmir Marathon 2025 and urged enthusiasts to take part in the event.

Speaking after the unveiling ceremony, Abdullah said the marathon has seen a strong response this year, including a rise in international participation.

"The full marathon will be flagged off at 6 am and the half marathon at 6.30 am. Just like last time, we've received a good number of registrations. Foreign registrations are double compared to last year," he said.

Encouraging runners who are yet to sign up, Abdullah extended an official invitation to join the race.

"But there's still a chance. There are still a few days left. For those who would like to test their fitness in the Kashmir Marathon, consider this a formal invitation from me to come and take advantage of this marathon...," he added.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah defended his government's decision to reject a bill that sought recognition of proprietary rights over illegally constructed houses on government land, calling it harmful and politically motivated.

"How can we pass a bill that is meant to help the land mafia, to help those who have illegally occupied land, that cannot even address whether they are actually residents of J&K?" he said while speaking to reporters in Ganderbal.

The J-K Chief Minister accused those who brought the bill of using it to secure political advantage ahead of elections. (ANI)

"A bill that has been introduced solely for political gain will harm the people of J&K, and I will not allow my government to harm the people of J&K," Abdullah asserted. (ANI)

