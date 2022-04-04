Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Indian Army along with a team of primary health care (PHC) Boniyar and Block Medical Officer (BMO) organized a COVID vaccination drive for children between 12-14 years of age and booster dose for the elderly in villages near the Line of Control (LoC).

While talking to ANI, Block medical Officer Parvez Masoodi said, "As of today we have started a vaccination drive for 12-14 years to the villages which are close to LoC with the help of the Indian army which helps in mobilization of people and also in logistical support due to which we completed 50 cases."

The vaccination drive witnessed high footfall and the locals expressed their gratitude towards the Indian Army and administration of Boniyar Tehsil.

"Today we were vaccinated here, I would like to thank the Indian Army. They really help us a lot. Also, they are always ready to support us when and wherever required," said Mohd Shafi, a class 9 student. (ANI)

