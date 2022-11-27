Katra (J&K), Nov 27 (PTI) The two-day National Conference on e-governance concluded here in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, witnessing the launch of J&K digital vision document and J&K Cyber security policy.

The event also witnessed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Jammu and Kashmir Information Technology department and DITECH Haryana on e-Governance, which is expected to strengthen and deepen the collaboration on knowledge sharing, IT initiatives and best practices in e-Governance.

“The launch of digital J&K vision document and J&K cyber security policy will promote a common approach to use the power of innovation and secure the IT assets in rapidly changing technology landscape,” Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, addressing the valedictory session of 25th National Conference on e-Governance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University here.

The two-day conference was organized by the government of Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Sinha said the agreement between the J&K and Haryana is expected to strengthen and deepen the collaboration on knowledge sharing, IT initiatives and best practices in e-Governance.

In his address, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recalled his deep connection with Jammu Kashmir.

“I am witnessing a new, badalta (changing) Jammu Kashmir. We are looking forward to the new J&K-Haryana collaboration and are committed to support the J&K Government in meeting the goals,” he said.

He highlighted the IT interventions and several digital initiatives of the Haryana government to bring transparency in the system and streamlining the public service delivery system.

The J&K Government also signed MoUs with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University and National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) for capacity building of the youth and collaborations in the IT sector.

Offer letters were handed over to the interns selected for the digital internship programme providing youth of J&K with opportunity to contribute to existing digital projects of the government.

A short film highlighting the e-services extended to the people by the J&K Government was also showcased.

