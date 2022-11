Nagpur, November 27: Thirteen persons were injured, one of them seriously, as they fell on a railway track after some portion of a foot over-bridge (FoB) collapsed at a railway station in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said. The incident occurred at Balharshah railway station, located around 150 km from here, at 5.10 pm, he said. Maharashtra Bridge Collapse: Slabs of Foot Overbridge Fall Off at Balharshah Railway Junction in Chandrapur, Several Feared Injured (Watch Video).

"A large number of passengers were using the FoB to board a Pune-bound train, when a part of it suddenly caved in. As a result, some people fell on the railway track below from a height of around 20 feet," the official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said. Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Video Shows People Swaying Newly Repaired Bridge a Day Before Tragedy That Claimed 100s of Lives.

Slabs Fall Off Of Foot Over Bridge at Balharshah Railway Junction

Slabs Fall Off Of Foot Over Bridge at Balharshah Railway Junction

Slabs fall off of a foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur; people feared injured

Thirteen injured persons were rushed to a hospital. One of them has suffered head injuries and his condition is critical, he said. The Central Railway (CR) said in a press release that a part of the pre-cast slab of the FoB connecting platform number 1 and 2 collapsed, but the other part of the bridge is intact.

