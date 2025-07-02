The people in South Kashmir gear up to welcome the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, at the Navyug Tunnel in Qazigund. (Photo/ANI)

Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): The people of South Kashmir welcomed the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims on Wednesday, weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, mostly tourists, after religious profiling. The 45-day pilgrimage will commence on July 3.

The pilgrims were received with warmth and enthusiasm at the Navyug Tunnel in Qazigund as they made their way toward the holy shrine. Locals line up at the tunnel early in the morning.

While speaking to ANI about the positive shift in the region's atmosphere, a local from South Kashmir said, "We are happy that devotees are visiting Kashmir for the first time after the Pahalgam attack. The youth here is happy. We are glad that we got this opportunity to welcome them again."

"We are happy that devotees are coming here after the Pahalgam attack. We are here at the (Navyug) tunnel to welcome them," another resident from Dudu told ANI.

A local from Dudu further added, "...The devotees are coming here from all over the country. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are here to welcome them...Kashmir is known for its hospitality..."

Security in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is on high alert, especially along National Highway 44 (NH-44). Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Shri Amarnath Yatra from Jammu, amidst multi-tier security.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha said, "Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board has made excellent facilities for the Yatra. Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have also maintained tight security. Devotees from all over the country are here. The enthusiasm is very high. The devotees of Bholenath have neglected all the terror attacks and have reached in huge numbers. I am hopeful that this year's Yatra would be even better than the previous ones..."

Security in the whole Jammu region has been massively heightened for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. Over 50,000 personnel, including those from the CRPF, Army, and Police, have been deployed, along with continuous monitoring through CCTV, drones, jammers, and facial recognition technology, along the route.

Proper arrangements have been made for medical teams, air ambulances, and emergency evacuation plans to ensure maximum safety during the pilgrimage. (ANI)

