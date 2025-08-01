Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 1 (ANI): An encounter broke out in the Akhal area of Kulgam district on Friday, an official statement said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a joint team of police, Army, and CRPF are involved in the ongoing operation.

"Encounter has started at Akhal area of district #Kulgam. SOG, J&K Police, Army and CRPF on job" Kashmir Zone police posted on X.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

