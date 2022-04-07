Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): The encounter which broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Haripora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir last night is still underway.

"Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in the Haripora area of Shopian district," said Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, two terrorists belonging to different proscribed organisations have been killed in two separate encounters with security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

In a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, multiple joint mobile vehicle check posts were established in the general area of Awantipura in Pulwama based on the specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. (ANI)

