Realme, the Chinese phone maker, is all set to launch the GT 2 Pro smartphone today in India. The company will also launch the Realme 9 4G, Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick and Realme Book Prime. The launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Realme India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live broadcast of the vent here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme 9 4G Smartphone With 108MP Camera Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 32MP selfie camera.

It will run on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging support. Connectivity options will include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Realme GT 2 Pro could be priced at Rs 46,400 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants might retail at Rs 51,200 and Rs 57,100, respectively.

Realme 9 4G is confirmed to get a 108MP ProLight Camera setup. It might feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Realme 9 4G (Photo Credits: Realme)

The handset will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. Coming to the pricing, Realme 9 4G is likely to cost under Rs 15,000.

Realme Buds Air 3 (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme Buds Air 3 will come with 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode and two microphones. The earbuds will be IPX5 rated sweat and water-resistant and are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. Realme Buds Air 3 is likely to cost around Rs 5,000.

Realme Book Prime debuted in Europe a couple of months ago, and the Indian model will carry similar features. The laptop will run on Windows 11 and sport a 2K display. It will be powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It is likely to retail at Rs 82,600 for the 8GB + 512GB model, whereas the 16GB + 512GB variant might be priced at Rs 90,800.

Realme Smart TV Stick will run on Android 11 TV OS and will support an FHD resolution at 60 fps. It will be powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TV stick will come with an HDMI 2.0 port and support for streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play games.

