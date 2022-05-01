Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 1 (ANI): Amid rising temperatures, a massive fire erupted in a forest near a residential area in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir on Sunday.

The blaze destroyed swathes of forest area near the Bathuni, Kalalkaas, and Potha villages of the district.

Efforts are being made to bring the fire under control as the blaze continues to destroy trees and other forest resources.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

