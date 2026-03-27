Firefighters at the scene of the polymer factory blaze in Rangreth, Budgam (Photo/ Fire and Emergency Service)

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 27 (ANI): A fire erupted in a polymer factory located in the Rangreth Industrial Estate, Budgam, the official said on Friday.

The blaze was brought under control by the fire and emergency service teams; no casualties were reported.

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More details awaited. (ANI)

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