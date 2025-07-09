Fire breaks out in residential house at Khanyar. (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): A fire broke out in a residential area at Khanyar in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Plumes of smoke were seen billowing out as residential houses caught fire in Sheshgari Mohallah.

Fire tenders are present at the spot.

Firefighting operations are underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

