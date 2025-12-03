Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 3 (ANI): In a major milestone, the 1 Jammu and Kashmir Air Squadron NCC in Udhampur marked the inauguration of its flying simulator on Wednesday.

The simulator was inaugurated by Air Vice Marshal Vikas Sharma, Air Officer Commanding, Headquarters Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, according to an official release by the Ministry of Defence.

The new facility represents a significant step forward in enhancing aviation training and exposure for NCC Air Wing cadets across the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the AOC JK&L commended the Squadron for its sustained excellence and highlighted the importance of modern training tools in nurturing future aviators.

"This advanced flying simulator will provide cadets with hands-on experience in a controlled, safe, and realistic environment, strengthening their foundational skills in aviation and motivating them to pursue careers in the Indian Air Force and civil aviation," the AOC said.

The simulator will allow cadets to train in aircraft handling, instrument procedures, navigation, and emergency drills, thus elevating the overall quality of flying training while fostering confidence and competence among young aviation enthusiasts, the release stated.

Commanding Officer of 1 J&K Air Sqn NCC, Wing Commander Nitin Yadav, expressed gratitude for the support extended by the HQ DGNCC and NCC Directorate JK&L in the expeditious procurement and installation of the simulator.

"This facility aligns with NCC's mission of providing structured and technologically advanced training. It will significantly enhance the Squadron's capability to groom the cadets in aeromodelling, flying, and aviation fundamentals," the CO stated.

The event was attended by senior officers of the Indian Air Force, NCC officials, instructors, cadets from various institutions and invited dignitaries.

Demonstrations of the simulator's capabilities were conducted for the AOC JK&L and other guests, showcasing its immersive interfaces and training modules.

With this inauguration, No. 1 J&K Air Squadron NCC reaffirms its commitment to developing disciplined, skilled, and motivated future leaders of the nation. (ANI)

