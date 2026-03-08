Delhi, March 8: A spiritual leader identified as Ashutosh Brahmachari (Ashutosh Maharaj) was attacked by an unidentified assailant on board the Rewa Express early Sunday morning, March 8. The incident occurred while the train was passing through the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. According to Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials, the attacker targeted the saint in an apparent attempt to cut his nose using a sharp object. The victim, who is a prominent disciple of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, was traveling from Delhi to Prayagraj when the assault took place.

The attack occurred in the AC coach of the train near the Sirathu railway station. Fellow passengers were alerted by the commotion and managed to intervene, preventing further injury to the Maharaj. While the victim sustained minor cuts during the struggle, the prompt action of the passengers led to the immediate apprehension of the suspect. The train was halted at the Subedarganj station, where the Government Railway Police (GRP) took custody of the individual and initiated a formal investigation. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Breaks Silence on POCSO Allegations, Says ‘Ready To Face Arrest’ (Watch Video).

Ashutosh Brahmachari Attacked

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj says, "We had come from Sakumari Peeth in our own vehicles because our tickets were from Ghaziabad, and we arrived by the Rewa Express at around 5 a.m. Suddenly, about 10–11 people attacked us. They tried to cut off my nose… pic.twitter.com/rbGuxRyWLh — IANS (@ians_india) March 8, 2026

Assailants Target Ashutosh Maharaj on Train in Attempt To Cut His Nose

Ashutosh Maharaj was reportedly resting when the assailant approached him with a sharp weapon, specifically targeting his face. Witnesses state that the attacker made a deliberate attempt to cut his nose before being overpowered by other travelers. The motive behind the targeted attack remains unclear, as the victim claimed he had no prior acquaintance or dispute with the individual.

Following the incident, the Maharaj was provided with first aid. Representatives of Swami Avimukteshwaranand have expressed serious concern over the security of spiritual leaders traveling on public transport, noting that the attack appeared premeditated. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Rejects Child S*xual Abuse Allegation, Calls Complaint False After UP Court Orders FIR Against Seer (Watch Video).

The GRP at Prayagraj has identified the suspect and is currently interrogating him to determine if he has any links to radical groups or if the act was driven by personal mental instability. Preliminary reports suggest the attacker boarded the train at a previous station with the intent to cause harm.

"We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," a senior GRP official stated. "The safety of passengers is our priority, and we are reviewing CCTV video from the boarding stations to track the suspect’s movements prior to the incident."

