Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): A fresh batch of pilgrims left from the Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar on Saturday morning for the Amarnath Cave shrine.

The enthusiastic pilgrims, who will take Baltal and Pahalgam routes to reach the holy shrine, raised 'Bam Bam Bhole' slogans.

Also Read | Bihar Caste-Based Survey: Section of Lohar Community in Masaudhi Town Refuses To Take Part in Survey.

"We feel proud to see how the Army jawans are helping the pilgrims here. We salute them for their service. The arrangements made for the Yatra are very good and I would urge everyone to take the Amarnath yatra," a pilgrim from Jharkhand told ANI.

Earlier, the Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Zone and the Divisional Commissioner Jammu on Friday took stock of the security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations and Budda Amarnath Yatra, which will begin on August 17.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Gold Merchant's 17-Year-Old Son Beaten to Death by Unidentified Men in Gaya, Shops Shut In Protest.

"The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal convened a security review meeting with the Police and Civil administration and took stock of the security scenario in wake of forthcoming Independence Day Celebration and Budda Amarnath Yatra which commences from 17th August 2023," said a statement of the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The ADGP Jammu and the Divisional Commissioner were briefed about the security and other related issues by SSP Poonch Vinay Kumar and DC Poonch Yaseen Mohd Choudhary.

Later, the ADGP Jammu and Divisional Commissioner convened a meeting with the civil society members of Poonch.

Prominent lawyers and elected representatives participated in the meeting. All the speakers apprised the officers of all the cooperation for the smooth Independence Day celebrations and peaceful conduct of the yatra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)