Visual from outside Government Medical College in Kathua. (Photo/ANI)

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 3 (ANI): A gangster was killed during the exchange of fire with police at Government Medical College (GMC) premises in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

According to Kathua police, one police personnel named Deepak Sharma got injured during the firing.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Special Holiday for Punjab Government Employees From Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan on April 19.

The injured PSI has been admitted to the hospital and the police team is present at the incident spot, police added.

The incident took place as a police team from Ramgarh police station was chasing the gangsters to arrest them, who were travelling in a car.

Also Read | Kerala: TTE Pushed to Death From Moving Train by Passenger in Thrissur; Migrant Labourer Arrested.

The gangsters turned their vehicle to GMC Kathua and fired at the police, informed the police.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the scene and a search is on for accomplices of the dead gangster.

Further details into the matter awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)