Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday declared a half-day public holiday in the Union territory for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

"It is hereby ordered that half-day public holiday (till 02:30 p.m.) shall be observed on 22nd of January, 2024, in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir," said the order issued by the General Administration department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

All government offices and educational institutions will remain closed during the holiday.

The Central Government announced on Thursday that all its offices will be closed for half a day on January 22 for the Pran Pratishta ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Temple.

"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on January 22," the memo issued by the Department of Personnel and Training said.

Many states have announced a holiday for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are among them.

In Delhi, LG VK Saxena on Saturday approved the closure of government offices and educational institutions for half day till 2:30 PM on January 22.

Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also perform rituals at the ceremony.

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. (ANI)

