Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday announced a one-time age relaxation recruitment to police sub-inspector posts and also enhanced the number of vacancies from 800 to 1,200.

The announcement came as a big relief for hundreds of aspirants who were demanding age relaxation and enhancement of the number of posts since the J&K Service Selection Board issued an advertisement for filling up 800 sub-inspector posts in the J&K police.

"Following representation from various delegations, the Govt has taken a decision to provide one-time age relaxation for aspirants in recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in @JmuKmrPolice. The Upper age limit increased from 28 to 30yrs & no. of UT cadre posts also enhanced from 800 to 1200,” the Office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in a tweet.

Several political parties, including the BJP, Congress and Apni Party, supported the demand of age-relaxation for SI aspirants and requested the intervention of the LG.

BJP spokesperson Abhinav Sharmna said the demand for age relaxation was genuine as J&K had failed in conducting the selection process for various posts, including ones for sub-inspectors, every year.

"The selection of sub-inspectors was last conducted by recruitment board in 2016... it is only after a gap of five years, the vacancies of 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 have been clubbed and advertised by SSB in 2021 and many candidates who were below 28 years of age between 2017 and 2020 have crossed the age limit, thereby denying them chances for no fault of theirs,” he said.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma had also stated that the SI aspirants have a strong case as there were no selections for such posts on a regular basis.

"Over the past 12 years, only twice such selections have taken place -- once in 2009 and 2016," he said.

