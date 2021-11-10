Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S21 FE soon. Ahead of its launch, the device has been spotted on the Geekbench website. The listing was spotted by a tipster FrontTron and shared on his Twitter account. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was also previously spotted on several platforms, including China's 3C certification and FCC. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Likely To Be Launched at CES 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As per the tipster, the Galaxy S21 FE has been listed with a model number SM-G990E, 1,096 single-core points and a multi-core score of 3,387 points. The upcoming handset could carry a similar design as that of the Galaxy S21 Series. It is likely to come in two processor options - Exynos 2100 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE is said to run on Android 12 and could come with 8GB of RAM. It might get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a triple rear camera module and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Previous reports had claimed that the Galaxy S21 FE could be launched this September but it did not happen. Now it is speculated the smartphone might debut on January 4, 2022, and could go on sale from January 11.

