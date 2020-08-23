Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A government school teacher from Government Middle School, Jakhar, in the Udhampur district has been selected for the National Award for Teachers 2020, by the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Sunil Kumar, a driven teacher, who himself had studied in a government school has been organising community classes for the underprivileged children in the locality who could not access the online platforms due to lack of resources.

"Education is the key to a better future. Being a middle school we had limited funds but I tried to use it optimally to enable the students to get the desired education. I myself studied in a government school, and therefore it is a matter of pride for me that I got the chance to teach at one," Kumar told ANI here.

"From March-end onwards as the school closed, students were forced to sit at homes. So I used to come to school and create e-content, including video lectures and presentations for them, which was sent to them through Whatsapp or Youtube. Further, for those students who did not have smartphones, I started arranging community classes for them, while ensuring all SOPs for functioning during COVID-19 are followed," he added.

Locals from the area hailed Kumar's efforts and said he deserved the award and recognition as even before the COVID-19 crisis, he had been putting in maximum efforts to ensure the children get the best facilities and education they can despite the challenges.

"It is a matter of pride for us that our village's teacher has been chosen for the prize. He works very hard and is fully dedicated to educating children and maintaining the school. Such people should definitely be recognised," a local said.

Sapna, a Class 9 student who hails from a family which falls in the below poverty line (BPL) category, thanked her teacher for going overboard in helping her and all others by conducting the community classes to ensure their strive for knowledge does not take a hit even during the crisis phase.

A total of 47 teachers from across the country will be conferred the National Teachers Award for the year 2020, as per the list released by the Union Education Ministry on Friday. (ANI)

