Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 26 (ANI): In a significant operation, security forces uncovered a militant hideout in the Namblan forest area of Baramulla on Wednesday.

According to a release, the joint search operation was conducted by Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

During the search, security forces recovered a cache of arms and explosives, including an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) with a fuse, plastic explosives, 104 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, two AK-47 magazines, two hand grenades, a combat pouch, and two bags.

Following the recovery, an FIR was registered at Police Station Sheeri, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, on Wednesday arrived at the site in Hiranagar, Kathua, where a search operation is currently underway.

The operation, led by the Special Operations Group (SOG), was launched following intelligence inputs about the possible presence of terrorists in the area. Security forces are combing the region to neutralise any threats.

After receiving input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police and troops of the Rising Star Corps in the general area of Saniyal Hiranagar on Sunday night.

On Tuesday, continuing its crackdown against banned separatist organisations, Kupwara Police conducted multiple raids across the district, targeting individuals associated with proscribed outfits such as Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muslim League, and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party.

Early-morning raids were conducted in the villages of Kralpora, Khurhama, the main town of Kupwara, and Trussu Dragmulla.

Led by senior officers, the police carried out searches at the residential premises of separatist elements suspected of involvement in unlawful activities that pose a threat to public order and national security.

During the search operations, law enforcement officials seized incriminating material linked to the activities of these banned outfits. The recovered items are now under investigation, forming a crucial part of multiple FIRs registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The raids were conducted in the presence of Magistrates and independent witnesses to ensure full legal adherence and procedural transparency.

Similar searches were conducted at the houses and premises of suspected members of unlawful associations throughout the district of Kulgam. (ANI)

